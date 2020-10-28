CHICAGO (CBS)– Some Chicago Public Schools parents are facing an important deadline Wednesday.
If your child is in pre-K or special education Wednesday is the last day to let the district know if you want your child to resume in-person learning.
CPS hopes to reopen for school-based learning sometime in the second quarter, if public health officials say it’s safe. No date has been set.
Parents who choose in-person learning can opt out at any time. Those who choose at-home learning will not have the option for in-person learning until the third quarter.
