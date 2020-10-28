CHICAGO (CBS)– A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Wednesday morning.
According to Chicago police, the man was standing outside of a building on the sidewalk in the 4500 block of Racine Avenue when shots were fired from a black vehicle.
Police said the men in the vehicle were wearing black masks. The offenders fled the scene.
The 23-year-old was shot in the neck and abdomen. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
No one is in custody.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- New Wave Of COVID-19 Has Doctors, Hospitals On Notice
- Baby Found Safe After Mom Said Car Was Stolen With Child Inside
- Tinley Park House Catches Fire After Car Crashes Into It; Driver Missing