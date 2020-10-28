DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Back of the Yards, fatal shooting, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Wednesday morning.

According to Chicago police, the man was standing outside of a building on the sidewalk in the 4500 block of Racine Avenue when shots were fired from a black vehicle.

Police said the men in the vehicle were wearing black masks. The offenders fled the scene.

The 23-year-old was shot in the neck and abdomen. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one is in custody.

