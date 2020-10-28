DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Calligraffit, Chicago, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Dia de Los Muertos, Fulton Market, Mural, Pandemic, Tubs

CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago’s COVID-19 victims are being honored during Dia de los Muertos this year with a mural in Fulton Market.

Latino street artist Tubs teamed up with Delilah Martinez, founder of The Mural Movement, to create the mural that features 25 names of residents who died due to the coronavirus.

The names featured in “Calligraffit,” located at the corner of West Carroll Avenue and North Ada Street, were submitted by friends and family on Instagram. 

Photo By: “The Kid from Pilsen”; Mural by Tubs

Organizers will host a candlelight vigil at the site of the mural on Nov 1. Chicagoans are invited to join and pay respect to their lost loved ones.

Also From CBS Chicago:

 