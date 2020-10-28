CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago’s COVID-19 victims are being honored during Dia de los Muertos this year with a mural in Fulton Market.
Latino street artist Tubs teamed up with Delilah Martinez, founder of The Mural Movement, to create the mural that features 25 names of residents who died due to the coronavirus.
The names featured in “Calligraffit,” located at the corner of West Carroll Avenue and North Ada Street, were submitted by friends and family on Instagram.
Organizers will host a candlelight vigil at the site of the mural on Nov 1. Chicagoans are invited to join and pay respect to their lost loved ones.
