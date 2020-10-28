CHICAGO (CBS) — The opening of the Chicago Fire Department’s new $30 million firehouse in the West Pullman is being delayed because of two COVID outbreaks at the construction site.
It will be the second largest fire station in the city, sometime after the new year.
Two Chicago firefighters in the CFD have died and 425 have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. About 30 firefighters are now quarantined.
