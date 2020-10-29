CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are investigating ta deadly crash that left one dead in the Chatham neighborhood Thursday morning.
According to police, a 35-year-old man ran a red light, while driving south on Martin Luther King Drive, and struck a vehicle with four people inside around 1 a.m.
Surveillance video shows both cars spinning out of control before one car caught fire.
The four people, in their 50s, were taken to local hospitals where the driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead.
The 35-year-old driver suffered minor injuries. He now faces citations or charges, depending on results from the police investigation.
Witnesses told CBS 2 they ran over to the car to help and had to break to a window to open a car door.
