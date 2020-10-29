IHSA Board Rules Illinois High School Basketball Will Go Ahead Next Month, In Defiance Of Gov. Pritzker's Public Health GuidanceThe Illinois High School Association on Wednesday said it is going to allow high school basketball practices to begin as scheduled in mid-November – in defiance of Gov. JB Pritzker’s office after he moved the sport to the high-risk category when it comes to COVID-19 this week.

COVID-19 Cases: Big Ten Conference Schools RankedWith COVID-19 surging across the Midwest, with Wisconsin leading with one of the biggest outbreaks in the United States, how many cases are there at each Big Ten Conference School?

NFL Week 8 AFC North Picks: 'When The Steelers Play The Ravens, Somebody Wins By Three Points,' Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteThe Steelers, Ravens and Browns are all playing like playoff teams out of the AFC North. SportsLine's Kenny White looks at Week 8 matchups in the division.

Los Angeles Dodgers Win World Series With 3-1 Win Over TampaThe Los Angeles Dodgers are the 2020 World Series Champions.

Illinois Health Officials Tighten Some Restrictions For Sports; Basketball Moved To High-Risk CategoryGov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday tightened its restrictions for youth and adult recreational sports amid a new statewide surge in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bears' Offense Seeks Answers After Poor Showing Against RamsAfter a 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in which the defense scored the Bears' only touchdown, Nagy was left without an explanation for Chicago's latest dismal performance with the ball.