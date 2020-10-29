CHICAGO (CBS)– Through this job crisis CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and working with a career coach every week to bring you advice about looking for and landing a job.
This week our career coach provided tips on how to most effectively promote your value to a potential employer.
“It’s not just that your skills and experience are a good fit, but that you’re defining and calling attention that will help you add value to the organization,” Lynee Alves, president of Interview Like An Expert, said. “That makes an impact on your interviewer.”
Alves said it’s important to highlight the benefits you bring to the company throughout your interview. You can use phrases like “I’ve researched your company and found that I..” You’re connecting the dots and helping them understand the benefits you bring to the table as a candidate.
“If someone were to ask you, for example, tell me what interests you about this position,” Alves said. “My skills and experience are a perfect fit for this role and I’m confident this will allow me to contribute at a high level and add value organization.”
