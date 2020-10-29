CHICAGO (CBS) — Wind gusts of 30-40 mph Thursday afternoon have kept building wave heights.
A Lakeshore Flood Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Friday for 8- to 12-foot waves. Also, wind gusts that high could be strong enough to compromise tented structures some restaurants are using. Winds will gradually start to ease overnight.
The low for Thursday night is 32, with an evening lakeside shower, but otherwise cloudy and chilly conditions.
We start with lingering clouds Friday with afternoon clearing. The high for Friday is 45.
A very windy weekend is on the way. Warm southerly winds on Saturday bring temps into the upper 50s.
A cold front passes Sunday morning, shifting winds to northwest. This gusty flow will pull in cold air as temps struggle.
The Bears game will be a cold one, with northwest wind gusts 25-35 mph.
We “Fall Back” this weekend as Daylight Saving Time ends 2 a.m. Sunday.