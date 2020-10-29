(CBS) — With COVID-19 surging across the Midwest, and the state of Wisconsin leading with one of the biggest outbreaks in the United States, how many cases are there at each Big Ten Conference school?
The outbreak also forced the postponement of the Wisconsin-Nebraska football game this weekend, with several players and staff on the Madison, Wisc., campus infected. It’s only week 2 of the Big Ten season. Although, Wisconsin has been dealing with thousands of cases on campus, it does not rank No. 1 among Big Ten universities. Penn State has the most COVID cases, followed by Ohio State and then Wisconsin. Here are the raw number of cases at each school. That data doesn’t account for enrollment size or the university town population.
- Penn State 3,456 cases
- Ohio State 3,350 cases
- Wisconsin 3,258 cases
- Indiana 3,139 cases
- Illinois 2,802 cases
- Iowa 2,143 cases
- Michigan State 1,514 cases
- Purdue (IN) 1,376 cases
- Nebraska 1,008 cases
- Maryland 775 cases
- Michigan 628 cases
- Rutgers (NJ) 364 cases
- Minnesota 356 cases
- Northwestern (IL) 170 cases
The numbers come from the New York Times database as of Oct. 22. The NYT has compiled reported case data from more than 1,700 colleges and universities. You can read a list of all the schools here.