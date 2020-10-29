CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois High School Association this week said it planned to go ahead with high school basketball practices last month in defiance of Gov. JB Pritzker’s new guidance that places the sport in a high-risk category – but Chicago Public Schools athletes will not be taking to the court.

In a letter to CPS parents Thursday, CPS Chief Education Officer LaTanya D. McDade and Executive Director of Sports Administration David Rosengard said girls’ and boys’ elementary and high school basketball will be postponed until further notice.

Only competitive cheerleading, competitive dance, girls’ and boys’ bowling, and boys’ swimming and diving are set to go ahead for the winter.

Practices for basketball had been set to go ahead on Monday, Nov. 16, and the IHSA on Wednesday said it intended to go ahead with them as planned despite the warning from the governor. But CPS said in part in its letter: