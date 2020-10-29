DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after being shot while in his sport-utility vehicle in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Thursday evening, and going on to crash into another car – leaving a baby injured.

The 39-year-old man was in the SUV at Chicago and St. Louis avenues when he was shot, police said.

He went on to crash into a sedan that had a woman and a 3-month-old baby inside, police said.

The baby was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The woman was uninjured.

As for the man who was shot, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Area Four detectives were investigating.

