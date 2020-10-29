DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Rapid Test, United Airlines

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago-based United Airlines is hoping rapid COVID-19 tests could provide some peace of mind for travelers.

The airline is launching the tests first on transatlantic flights between Newark and London.

They will use an Abbott Labs test that provides results in about 20 minutes.

The idea is to let people know their fellow passengers also tested negative.

Right now it’s a four week trial aimed at easing international travel restrictions.

Also From CBS Chicago:

 