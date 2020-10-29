CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago-based United Airlines is hoping rapid COVID-19 tests could provide some peace of mind for travelers.
The airline is launching the tests first on transatlantic flights between Newark and London.
They will use an Abbott Labs test that provides results in about 20 minutes.
The idea is to let people know their fellow passengers also tested negative.
Right now it’s a four week trial aimed at easing international travel restrictions.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Already Fined For Rusty Flagpole She Couldn’t Fix, South Holland Woman Hit With $300 Fine For Dead Bush
- DuPage County Launches Investigation After Sheriff’s Staff Seen Dining Inside Restaurant
- Morton Grove Mayor Questions JB Pritzker’s Order To Ban Indoor Dining