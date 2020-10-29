CHICAGO (CBS) — The United Center will be open to Chicago voters on Election Day as a super site polling place for the entire city.

The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners teamed up with the United Center to expand voting options for the city, and will offer same-day voter registration, in-person voting, and mail ballot dropoff at the West Side stadium between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

It’s the first time ever the arena is being used as a voting site, and the arena will be open to all Chicago voters on Election Day.

“We are proud to partner with the United Center to make voting even easier for Chicagoans on Election Day,” said Chicago Board of Election Chairwoman Marisel Hernandez. “We’re encouraging everyone to plan their vote – whether that’s by mail, early in person, or in person on Election Day – there are multiple options and we hope Chicagoans will choose the option most convenient for them to vote.”

Chicago Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and Chicago Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz said they were happy to offer the United Center to voters on Election Day.

“The United Center has long served as a gathering place for our city, and we are proud that it will be used this year as a voting location for the first time in its history,” they said in a joint statement. “We also want to thank the arena staff working tirelessly to provide Chicagoans another convenient and socially-distanced option to vote.”

Polling stations will be placed six feet apart, and plexiglass dividers will be set up at tables where voters will be interacting with election judges. Hand sanitizer and masks also will be available.

To access the United Center super site on Election Day, voters must park in Lot K on Adams Street, between Damen Avenue and Wood Street. Free parking will be available to voters on Nov. 3.

If you need to register to vote on Election Day, you need to bring two forms of identification, including one that shows your current address.

Chicago voters can also vote at their assigned precinct polling place on Election Day, or at any early voting site in Chicago. All Chicago polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

