CHICAGO (CBS)– A water main break is causing flooding in the Bucktown neighborhood near the Kennedy Expressway.
The Chicago Fire Department blocked off areas in the 1800 block of Armitage around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. According to the Department of Water Management, the 8 inch water main will be repaired Thursday.
A resident told CBS 2 he woke up to standing water in his home, with water pouring in from their windows. Inches of standing water now needs to be cleared from the home.
The water has been shut off from Wood Street To Wolcott Avenue.
