CHICAGO (CBS) — One man is dead and three other people are injured after a shooting in Chicago’s Morgan Park neighborhood Friday night, according to the Chicago Police Department.
The shooting took place at 116th and Vincennes around 9:15 p.m.
The man who died was 32 years old, according to police. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The three who were shot were all in critical condition. Those include a 27-year-old man, a 30-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy.
Police are investigating.
This is a developing story.