CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people have been arrested arrested in connection with a string of paintball attacks that have been happening across Chicago, police announced Friday night.
Officers responded to a call of a group of men shooting at people with paintball guns. Officers arrived and arrested six people — five men and one woman — and seized an SUV and four paintball guns, police said.
Police said Friday someone lost an eye in an attack Thursday night. In other recent incidents, people were targeted in West Town, West Englewood and on the Near West Side.
