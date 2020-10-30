CHICAGO (CBS)– Sunny Skies are ahead.
Friday’s temperatures will be in the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies.
A Lakeshore Flood Advisory remains in place until 10 a.m.
The weekend will be windy with temperatures in the mid 50s on Saturday.
Temperatures will cool down on Sunday.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Already Fined For Rusty Flagpole She Couldn’t Fix, South Holland Woman Hit With $300 Fine For Dead Bush
- DuPage County Launches Investigation After Sheriff’s Staff Seen Dining Inside Restaurant
- Morton Grove Mayor Questions JB Pritzker’s Order To Ban Indoor Dining