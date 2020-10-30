DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Sunny Skies are ahead.

Friday’s temperatures will be in the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory remains in place until 10 a.m.

The weekend will be windy with temperatures in the mid 50s on Saturday.

Temperatures will cool down on Sunday.

