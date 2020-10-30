CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are investigating at least two more paint ball attacks that happened overnight.
One attack happened near the Vans Store on State Street in The Loop. Yellow paint was left near the windows on the store around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
The second attack took place shortly after on Illinois Street near McClurg Court in Streeterville. Police said a man was walking on the sidewalk when he was shot by a paintball gun.
He was hit multiple times, leaving bruises and swelling.
On Tuesday, a CTA bus in the Chatham neighborhood was the target of a paintball attack.
Paintball attacks are happening all across the city. There has been more than 10 similar paintball attacks since September. Many of the attacks have involved a white SUV.
Police cannot confirm is all of the attacks are connected.
