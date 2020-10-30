DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Bruno is the PAWS Dog of the Week!

He is a one-year-old hound mix. Bruno likes to be around people and is not shy asking for belly rubs. He will do best in a home with active dogs that will match his high-energy play style.

(Credit: PAWS Chicago)

Bruno is a big and strong fellow. He would love a home in a quiet, low traffic area with a fenced-in lawn to run around and play.

You can get this cute dog, or maybe another adorable dog or cat through the PAWS Chicago virtual adoption process. Visit the PAWS Chicago website for more information.

And join PAWS Chicago for the 20th Annual 5K Walk and Run. This is a virtual event. It’s for people and their pets. The event includes a “Howl-oween” costume contest and there will be suggested walk routes along the city.

Go to PAWSChicago.org/5K or check out the PAWS Chicago website  for details.

 

