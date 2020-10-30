CHICAGO (CBS) — A shooting in the Morgan Park area on I-57 has part of the interstate shut down.
It happened near 11th Street. At least one person was shot.
All southbound lanes are shut down from the Dan Ryan to 115th, causing a major back up in the area.
This is a developing story.
