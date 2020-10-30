DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2 is Working For Chicago by providing job resources during the pandemic.

UPS is hosting hiring events around Chicago on Friday for what the shipping company calls “Brown Friday.” They’re looking to bring on more than 3,200 workers right now to help with the holiday season.

UPS is hosting hiring fairs at the UPS facilities starting in the morning and they also have virtual events.

Get more information on the UPS website. 

