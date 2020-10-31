DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — We’ll be rounding out a windy weekend on Sunday with gusts to 40 mph.

It will feel like the 20s most of Sunday with the combination of blustery conditions and cold temperatures (highs around 39°).

A big warm up is in store for the first week of November with highs in the 60s by Wednesday.

Tonight: Spotty sprinkles possible, mostly cloudy, blustery. Lows in the lower 30s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy & cold. High in the upper 30s.

Extended: Dry next week with plenty of sunshine. Highs Wednesday through Saturday between 10°-15° below average.