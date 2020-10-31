Editor’s Note: This story, which appeared on the 10 p.m. newscast on Friday and online, originally reported Ms. Johnston was a Democrat, citing information sent in a DuPage Republican Party news release. That is now in dispute and the story has been updated. We have also reached out to police to gather more information.
CHICAGO (CBS) — A DuPage County election just has been arrested and is accused of stealing campaign signs.
When Villa Park Police arrested Beverly Johnston, they found her car full of Republican signs.
On Friday, The DuPage County Republican Party said Johnston was a Democrat. But the DuPage County Democratic Party reported Saturday that a Freedom of Information Act Request had revealed that Johnston was a Republican judge for the last few cycles — including 2020.
Johnston is charged with theft and criminal damage to property. Both are misdemeanors.