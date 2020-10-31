By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re behind the wheel of a gorgeous sports car from a brand made popular by a man named Bond. James Bond.
Has anyone done more for the Aston Martin since 1964 than James Bond?
If the James Bond DB5 is the definition of cool, the new Aston Martin Vantage preserves the pedigree. A twin turbo V8 cranks out over 500 horsepower and takes the vantage from 0 to 60 in under 4 seconds. A powerful car with a powerful stance, its sculpted lines make it look like it’s going 100 mph while it’s standing still. The design is a perfect blend of beauty and power. It’s also an outstanding handling car from behind the wheel of its no-nonsense cockpit.
The vantage is an exciting car to drive, a thrilling car to throw into corners, and yes, it turns a lot of heads.
The Aston Martin Vantage starts at $156,000.
If you’re considering a car like the Mercedes AMG GT, Porsche 911 or Nissan GT-R, the Aston Martin Vantage is a car you should test drive.