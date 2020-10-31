CHICAGO (CBS) — An extra-alarm fire broke out Saturday evening in a building in the South Shore neighborhood.
The fire broke out in a multi-unit apartment building in the 7800 block of South Cregier Avenue, according to the Fire Department.
The CFD called a 2-11 alarm for extra personnel.
UPDATE 7800 S Cregier- S&B alarm has been upgraded to a 2-11 @ 1946 on the orders of 2-2-5. 4 story building fire was on all top 3 floors. Fire is out at present no injuries or transports at present. All companies working at present pic.twitter.com/kZwxk6vzBv
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 1, 2020
The fire raged through the top three floors of the four-story building.
By the 8 p.m. hour, the fire was out. There were no reports of injuries.