By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Cregier Avenue, Fire, South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) — An extra-alarm fire broke out Saturday evening in a building in the South Shore neighborhood.

The fire broke out in a multi-unit apartment building in the 7800 block of South Cregier Avenue, according to the Fire Department.

The CFD called a 2-11 alarm for extra personnel.

The fire raged through the top three floors of the four-story building.

By the 8 p.m. hour, the fire was out. There were no reports of injuries.