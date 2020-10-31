Steelers-Ravens Preview: AFC North Lead On The Line In Division ShowdownThe Ravens are favored over the undefeated Steelers, as another chapter in this intense division rivalry unfolds.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 8: Can Carson Wentz Put Up His 3rd Straight 30+ Point Fantasy Outing?The Eagles quarterback has played well the last two weeks and now has a matchup against a Dallas defense that is surrendering points at a historic rate.

Aaron Murray On Auburn, LSU SEC West Clash On CBS: 'The Key For Bo Nix Is To Play Within Himself'Auburn is looking to end a three-game losing skid in the series against LSU as the teams meet at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Bears vs. New Orleans Saints: Three Things To WatchLook for more Cole Kmet. It feels like every week recently Matt Nagy has talked about getting the rookie tight end and St. Viator alum more involved. CBS 2's Matt Zahn thinks this is the week it finally happens.

Tony La Russa Named As Chicago White Sox Manager, Returning After 34 Years"La Russa and Connie Mack are the only two managers to win World Series titles in three different decades and to win pennants in four decades. La Russa, who was named Manager of the Year in 1983, 1988, 1992 and 2002, is one of only four managers to receive the honor in each league."

CPS Athletes Will Not Be Playing Basketball Next Month, Despite Green Light From IHSA In Defiance Of Gov. Pritzker Amid COVID-19 Surge The Illinois High School Association this week said it planned to go ahead with high school basketball practices last month in defiance of Gov. JB Pritzker’s new guidance that places the sport in a high-risk category – but Chicago Public Schools athletes will not be taking to the court.