CHICAGO (CBS) — Police late Saturday were trying to find the suspect who tried to carjack a driver in the South Shore neighborhood and fired shots at the victim’s car.
Around 1:25 p.m., a 32-year-old man was in his vehicle in the 7700 block of South Bennett Avenue when a maroon Kia Optima pulled up beside him, police said.
Someone got out of the Kia and tried to take the victim’s vehicle. The carjacking attempt was not successful and the suspect fled, police said.
But the victim followed the suspect to the 2600 block of East 88th Street, where the suspect got out of the Optima again and this time fired shots, police said.
Gunshots struck the victim’s vehicle, but no one was injured, police said.
As of the 5 p.m. hour, there was no one in custody and detectives were investigating.