CHICAGO (CBS) — There has been yet another paintball attack in Chicago. This time a man was shot in his back near Talman and Washington in West Town Friday night around 10:45 p.m.
That man refused medical treatment at the scene, and police are still looking for who shot him.
Friday police showcased guns and canisters taken from a group of six people they arrested for targeting people with paintball guns.
In one of the attacks a man lost his eye.
Police say they have had 125 attacks reported citywide just this month. Now they are sending out a warning
“We are focused on this,” said Dep. Chief Ernest Cato. “We’re going to treat these paint guns like they’re regular guns, like they’re bullets.”
Police also seized an SUV the group was riding in. Those charges are pending.