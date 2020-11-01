CHICAGO (CBS) — Dolton police shot a man armed with a weapon Saturday night, Mayor Riley Rogers said Sunday.
Around 9:15 p.m. police responded to a call of a man with a gun. In the 150th block of Irving Avenue police found a man matching the description given.
Rogers said officers asked the man to show his hands, and he began to run away. As police continued to give commands to the man, he reached to his waist and grabbed a weapon.
Officer gave the man “numerous commands to stop,” but he continued to hold the weapon. He then turned and raised it and pointed it at officers, Rogers said.
At that point two officers fired at the man, who dropped his weapon, and he was placed under arrest.
The man, who is not from Dolton, is in serious but stable condition at a local hospital, according to Rogers.
Family says Carerris Doty, 19, was the man shot multiple times.
Body cameras were functional, and the video has been downloaded and turned over to the Illinois State Police’s public integrity task force. When ISP has contacted the family of the man who was shot to give them an opportunity to review the video it will be released to the public, Rogers said.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Dolton police at (708)896-7817.