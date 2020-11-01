CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 6,980 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 35 additional deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 417,280, including 9,792 confirmed deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24 hours, 78,458 cases were reported to the state for a total of 7,808,303. As of Saturday night 3,294 people were in Illinois were hospitalized with the novel coronavirus. Of those 692 were in intensive care and 284 were on ventilators.
The preliminary statewide seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests is 8%. IDPH has been reporting this number daily.
The seven-day test positivity rate is 9.4%. IDPH began reporting this number on Oct. 29.
Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests. On October 29, 2020, IDPH began reporting the statewide test positivity in its daily releases. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 25, 2020 – October 31, 2020 is 9.4%.
“Case positivity and test positivity rate are both relevant and offer insight into the bigger COVID-19 picture. Case positivity helps us understand whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infections. Whereas, test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps us understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time,” IDPH wrote in a release.
This comes after Illinois reported a record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases Saturday.