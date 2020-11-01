CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday reported 2,787 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 28 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 182,108 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 4,124, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 240 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
So far, 1,709,944 tests have been reported for unique individuals, up from 1,699,008. A total of 2,941,037 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.