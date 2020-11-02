CHICAGO (CBS) — For the sixth day in a row, Illinois is reporting more than 6,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, as the state’s average case positivity rate and hospitalizations from the virus continue to reach levels not seen in more than four months.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 6,222 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, as well as 20 additional deaths.

The new cases account for 9.1% of the 68,118 new tests reported on Monday. The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate in Illinois now stands at 8.1%, the first time it’s been above 8% since late May.

As of Sunday night, 3,371 coronavirus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 722 people in intensive care, and 298 on ventilators. Those figures are the highest they’ve been since late May and early June.

Starting Wednesday, all 11 regions of Illinois will be under tougher COVID-19 restrictions as cases continue to climb. On Sunday, the governor’s office announced Region 2 in north-central Illinois (Rock Island, Henry, Bureau, Putnam, Kendall, Grundy, Mercer, Knox, Henderson, Warren, McDonough, Fulton, Stark, Marshall, Peoria, Tazwell, McLean, Woodford, Livingston, and Lasalle counties) became the last region of the state to face new mitigations, after its average positivity rate surpassed 8% for three days in a row.

“I know that the vast majority of people in this state want to keep themselves safe, their families and children safe, their parents and neighbors and friends. I have always maintained enormous faith in the people of Illinois to do what’s right for each other. As cases, hospitalizations and deaths are rising across our state, across the Midwest and across the nation, we have to act responsibly and collectively to protect the people we love,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement.

When the new rules take effect Wednesday in Region 2, the entire state will be facing tighter restrictions; including a ban on indoor service at bars and restaurants; a limit of the lesser of 25 people or 25% room capacity for public gatherings; shutting down party buses; and requiring bars, restaurants and casinos to close at 11 p.m. Reservations also will be required for all guests at bars and restaurants.

The new capacity limits do not apply to schools or polling places.

“The mitigation measures soon to be implemented across the entire state of Illinois have been established to protect your health and the health of those around you,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “These mitigation measures are not meant as a punishment, but as a way to help all of us co-exist with COVID-19 more safely.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 423,502 coronavirus cases, including 9,810 deaths.