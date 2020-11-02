CHICAGO (CBS)– CTA is helping commuters travel safely by giving away Travel Healthy Kits Monday morning.
Help make today’s commute a little healthier! Grab your *free* Travel Healthy Kit (incl. reusable mask, sanitizer & travel tips) today at Forest Park Blue Line or Western Orange Line stations from 9 -11 a.m., while supplies last. Details: https://t.co/K2pndmamIg pic.twitter.com/nQyrbeCnIC
— cta (@cta) November 2, 2020
Commuters can pick up a kit at the Forest Park Blue Line Station or the Western Orange Line Station from 9 to 11 a.m. while supplies last.
The kits include a reusable mask, hand sanitizer and travel tips.
