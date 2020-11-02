DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Blue Line, Chicago, CTA, Forest Park Blue Line, Free Masks, Masks, Orange Line, Western Orange Line

CHICAGO (CBS)– CTA is helping commuters travel safely by giving away Travel Healthy Kits Monday morning.

Commuters can pick up a kit at the Forest Park Blue Line Station or the Western Orange Line Station from 9 to 11 a.m. while supplies last.

The kits include a reusable mask, hand sanitizer and travel tips.

Also From CBS Chicago: