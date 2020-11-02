(CBS) — Northwest Indiana reported a record number of cases of COVID 19–an especially alarming trend as weekend numbers tend to be lower than reported cases during the week.
The 620 cases in the five county region now puts the seven day average case number at 450, according to data released by the Indiana health department. It was 120 cases on Oct. 1. The region reported five additional deaths, and the area’s positivity rate keeps rising, now at more than 11%. Lake County alone reported 366 cases and two deaths.
Statewide, there were 3,080 new COVID cases. Four of the past five days have reported more than 3,000 cases a day, putting the seven day average at 2,960. There were 26 deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to nearly 4,400.
The number of Hoosiers in the hospital across the state (1,732) and in Northwest Indiana (293) are near the highest levels since the start of the pandemic.