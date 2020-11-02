DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Burling Street, carjackings, Dickens Avenue, Kemper Place, Lincoln Park, robberies, Wrightwood Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Monday warned of a string of robberies and carjackings in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

In each incident, the suspects come up and announce a robbery, and take the victims’ property before running off. In three of the four instances, the suspects also took the victims’ car by force.

The assailants are reported to be armed and were last seen driving a black sport-utility vehicle with tinted windows.

The robberies happened in the evening hours on the following dates and at the following locations:

• Sunday, Oct. 11 in the 900 block of West Dickens Avenue;
• Sunday, Oct. 11 in the 2000 block of North Burling Street;
• Sunday, Nov. 1 in the 400 block of West Wrightwood Avenue;
• Sunday, Nov. 1 in the 600 block of West Kemper Place.

There are two suspects, both described as Black males between the ages of 16 and 24, standing 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 11 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.

Also From CBS Chicago:

 