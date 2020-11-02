KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS/AP) — On election eve Monday night, President Donald Trump campaigned in Kenosha, Wisconsin, emphasizing “peace and order” as he tries to win the critical battleground state.

“We brought law and order to Kenosha,” President Trump said.

Polls show Wisconsin is a toss-up.

“And with your vote, we will continue to cut your taxes, cut regulations, support our police, support our great military, protect your Second Amendment – it’s under siege, but don’t worry about it,” Mr. Trump said, “unless Sleepy Joe got in, then you can forget about your Second Amendment.”

President Trump has returned to Kenosha, where on Sunday, Aug. 23, a white police officer responding to a domestic dispute call shot Jacob Blake – a 29-year-old Black man – in the back at close range, setting off waves of protests, some of which turned destructive. Buildings and cars were set on fire and stores looted.

The violence spiked two nights later, when two protesters were shot and killed and another was injured. Kyle Rittenhouse, a white 17-year-old from Antioch, Illinois who came to Kenosha that day with a semiautomatic rifle, is charged in the shootings.

The crowd chanted ’’back the blue” as Trump claimed that Democrats were “waging war on the police.”

Trump seemed to acknowledge he’s in a tough race when he mocked his challenger, Democratic nominee Joe Biden. He asked the crowd: “Could he really win? Are we serious about this? What the hell is going on?”

Vice President Mike Pence made a stop in Pennsylvania, then joined President Trump at a rally in Traverse City, Michigan.

For his part, Biden continued his own campaign through Pennsylvania. Lady Gaga performed for the crowd at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

Gaga – real name Stefani Germanotta – and Biden discussed the importance of young people voting.

“Tomorrow, we can put an end to a presidency that has failed to protect the nation. Tomorrow, we can put an end to a presidency that has fanned the flames of hate across this nation – pouring gasoline on every racial incident in the country,” Biden said.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris made a stop in Philadelphia, where singer John Legend performed. The drive-in event was billed as a get-out-the-vote rally focused on Latinos, who make up roughly 30 percent of that city’s population.

