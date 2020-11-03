CHICAGO (CBS) — Seventeen polling places in the Cook County suburbs will stay open until 8 p.m. on Election Day, after they opened late this morning.
The Cook County Clerk’s office said it was granted a court order to extend voting by one hour at 17 suburban precincts due to late openings, or a late change in polling place location:
- Tinley Park Village Hall, 16250 Oak Park Avenue, Tinley Park (Bremen Precinct 59)
- City Of Markham 16313 Kedzie Parkway, Markham (Bremen Precinct 21)
- Lincoln Elementary School, 811 Chicago Avenue, Maywood (Proviso, Precinct 1)
- Lincoln Elementary School, 811 Chicago Avenue, Maywood (Proviso, Precinct 2)
- Ernest Kolb School, 9620 Normandy Ave, Oak Lawn (Worth, Precinct 21)
- Alsip Heritage 1 Apartments, 11949 S. Ridgeway, Alsip (Worth, Precinct 97)
- School District 157 Board Room, 1255 Superior Ave, Calumet City (Thornton, Precinct 38)
- Roosevelt School, 111 W. 146th Street, Dolton (Thornton, Precinct 4)
- Lincoln School 14100 Honore, Dixmoor (Thornton Precinct 30)
- Jesse White Learning Academy 16910 Western Ave. Hazelcrest (Thornton Precinct 59)
- Maya Angelou Elementary School 1548 Page Ave. Harvey (Thornton Precinct 102)
- Holmes Elementary School 1600 Carse Ave. Harvey (Thornton Precinct 109)
- Central Township Medical Center, 4949 South Long Avenue, Chicago (Stickney, Precinct 10)
- All Saints Lutheran Church, 13350 Lagrange Rd. Orland Park (Palos, Precinct 11)
- Navajo Heights School 12401 S. Oak Park Ave., Palos Heights (Worth Precinct 7)
For other up-to-date election information, suburban voters should visit cookcountyclerk.com