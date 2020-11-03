CHICAGO (CBS) — Four car fires within a week and a half, all within a mile and a half of each other.

Some of the owners of the charred cars are raising questions, saying it must be arson, but when Morning Insider Tim McNicholas asked police about that, the answer wasn’t so clear.

At Palmer and Kostner, a tow truck hauled off what’s left of Dominic Stewart’s car, which was torched after he had just bought a few months ago.

“I think somebody set it on purpose. They made me feel real bad, like, what was their purpose of doing it? I don’t know,” Stewart said.

The fire happened early Halloween morning. A police report described antifreeze bottles found nearby, and surveillance video showing three males gathered by the car.

“For what reason, I don’t know. They don’t even know me. I don’t even know them,” Stewart said.

CBS 2 learned of another car fire over the weekend a mile away at Armitage and St Louis.

And on Monday of last week, a Logan Square resident took photos of another car fire at Lawndale and Altgeld.

Just blocks away from that spot, Oct 24th, four cars were damaged near Wrightwood and Lawndale. Police said it started with one, and due to high winds and explosions, it spread to three others.

CBS 2 asked Chicago Police if the fires are arson, and they would only say the Halloween fire on Palmer is “possibly arson.” They referred us to the Chicago Fire Department for our other questions, but CFD had already referred us to CPD.

“They need to catch who did it or something,” Stewart said.

Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd Ward) said police did arrest someone in mid-October for a separate string of arsons in the Bucktown and Wicker Park areas.

“Seeing it nearby like this is very disturbing,” Waguespack said.

The alderman said the fires from late October can’t be the same person, because he’d already been arrested.

“Any kind of arson fires or arson-related is really disturbing to us, and we try to get a handle on as quickly as possible. Even if we get rid of one person who is committing it, you really try to stay on top of those to keep neighbors safe,” Waguespack said.

We‘ll keep following up with police and firefighters to see what they can tell us about these incidents.