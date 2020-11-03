CHICAGO (CBS) — Strong voter turnout Tuesday morning indicates the overall turnout percentage will be in the mid 70s, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.
As of shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, 1,002,582 voters had voted, or about 63%, said board chairman James P. Allen.
Voter turnout was steady but descending each hour, the board said. In the first hour, 30,000 voters went to the polls, followed by about 28,600 the second hour. By 2 p.m. the turnout was closer to 20,000 voters.
The biggest voter group by age so far has been 25 to 34-year-olds with 222,000 voters casting ballots. That group was followed by 35 to 40-year-olds with 182,000 voters turning out. Just under 161,000 55 to 64-year-olds turned out, followed by about 154,000 45 to 54-year-olds.
Allen referred to Election Day so far as a “relatively smooth day,” noting few issues at polling places.