CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s a great day to go vote with temperatures warming up and lots of sunshine.
Tuesday’s temperatures will be near 65 degrees with sunny skies.
What an Election Day forecast. No weather-related concerns, except maybe bringing the shades! 😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/zwPycolsGB
— Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) November 3, 2020
Temperatures will remain in the upper 60s throughout the week and weekend.
Sunny skies continue as well.
