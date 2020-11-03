DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s a great day to go vote with temperatures warming up and lots of sunshine.

Tuesday’s temperatures will be near 65 degrees with sunny skies.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 60s throughout the week and weekend.

Sunny skies continue as well.

