CHICAGO (CBS) — City officials have raised the Wabash Avenue bridge near Trump Tower downtown as a precaution, in anticipation of possible civil unrest on Election Night.
“The Wabash Bridge will be out of service this evening as part of a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of residents,” the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications said in a statement.
All other streets, bridges, and CTA stops downtown remain open, according to OEMC. Officials are not planning to raise any other bridges or closing any streets at this point.
Over the summer, the city raised most of the Chicago River bridges downtown on multiple occasions, in response to widespread civil unrest and looting.
Some bridges in downtown already raised even before polls closed. This is outside Trump tower where CDOT crews also sit along Wacker preparing to block traffic. @cbschicago #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/rIgWeZ7VJ2
— Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) November 4, 2020