CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Tuesday reported 6,516 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including an additional 68 confirmed deaths. This is the seventh day in a row that the state has reported more than 6,000 new cases for a single day.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 430,018 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 9,878, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Over the last 24-hour period 82,435 tests were reported to the state, bringing the total to 7,958,856.
The seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests is 8.2%, the highest the positivity rate has been since May 28 when the rate hit 8.3%.
As of Monday night 3,594 people were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 755 were in intensive care and 326 were on ventilators. This is the most hospitalizations the state has since since May 28 when 3,599 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.