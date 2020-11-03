CHICAGO (CBS)– Election Day voting is underway in Chicago. Chicago and the state of Illinois have already seen record early voting and mail-in ballot numbers. As of Monday night, 3.6 million Illinoisans had voted early – more than 1.8 million in person, and more than 1.7 million mailing in their ballots.

You can locate your polling place here.

CBS 2 is providing live updates and election coverage below:

11:15 a.m.

Suburban Cook County Voting Update

According to officials, 87,000 voters have cast a ballot today in suburban Cook County. Already, 430,000 mail-in ballots have returned in suburban Cook County.

11 a.m.

United Center Voting Update

CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe is live at the United Center where voters are waiting in line at the super site. Over 300,000 votes have been cast in person in Chicago.

10:30 a.m.

Chicago Voting Update

Chicago Board of Election representative James Allen said there will be no extensions to polling hours. Voting will end at 7 p.m.

Chicago is currently at a 57% turnout. There were 29,517 ballots cast between 6 and 7 a.m. and 27,070 ballots cast by 8 a.m.

Allen said the biggest age group participating is 25 to 34-year-olds with 203,000 ballots cast.

If voter turnout continues similarly to Tuesday morning, Allen said, Chicago could see a voter turnout of over 70%. He said a strong turnout is expected.

There have been scattered reports of ballot scanners that needed to be replaced. Voters can cast ballots if the scanner is not operating. Voting will not be interrupted.

10 a.m.

Police Respond To Polling Place Issues

Tuesday morning CPD officers responded to two calls for service at or near polling places.

In the 3200 block of South Calumet a poll worker claimed she was being yelled at by an unknown male, but she did not file a report, police said.

In the 3100 block of West Columbus, a man said his car was near a polling site when offenders in another vehicle got out and started hitting his car with baseball bats. That caller left the site and also did not file a report, police said.

9:40 a.m.

Chicago Board Of Elections Provides Updated Numbers

As of 6 p.m. Monday 364,649 people had voted in person at all locations since Oct. 1.

As of 8 p.m. Monday 419,549 vote by mail ballots had been returned.

6:45 a.m.

Lines Of Voters Wait Outside United Center

Voters could be seen observing social distancing in long lines outside the United Center super site.

Scenes from the United Center Super Site on #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/wvaXFMuV8x — Jeanette Hudson (@JHudsontraffic) November 3, 2020

6 a.m.

Polls Open

The United Center is open and serving as a super site until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

#ElectionDay is finally here. If you live in Chicago, the United Center will serve as a super site today to make voting easier. Doors open at 6am and close at 7 tonight. Plenty of time to vote if you haven’t already. @cbschicago #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/h6uNsGwfOp — Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) November 3, 2020

10 p.m.

Nov. 2: Precinct 38 Polling Place Moves

The precinct 38 polling place in Ward 28 has moved to the West Side Learning Center, located at 4624 West Madison.