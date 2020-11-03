CHICAGO (CBS)– Need help getting to the polls today?

Millions of voters did not cast a ballot during the last election due to the inability to reach the polls. Here are resources available, helping to make voting in the 2020 election more accessible:

Chicago’s Divvy Bikes and Lyft are offering 50% off of rides to a polling place Tuesday. Riders can use the code 2020VOTE in the Divvy or Lyft apps.

We want everyone to have a reliable, affordable ride to the polls. On Election Day, we’ve got your wheels. Get 50% off (up to $10) on your ride to the polls on Nov. 3. Just use code 2020VOTE in the Divvy or Lyft app. *Terms apply: https://t.co/sTEeedfW9Y #RidetoVote — Divvy (@DivvyBikes) October 28, 2020

Uber is also helping voters on Election Day. A new app feature helps you locate nearby polling locations and with discounts because the company said “getting to a polling station should never be a barrier to voting.”

Uber is offering 50% off roundtrip rides to and from the polls. The discount applies to up to $7 each trip or $14 for the two trips.

As of Monday night, 3.6 million Illinoisans had voted early – more than 1.8 million in person, and more than 1.7 million mailing in their ballots.

The Loop Super Site, located at 191 N. Clark St., will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Inside the Loop Super Site, signs have been posted encouraging people to stay six feet apart. Hand sanitizer is available on the table next to election judges.

The United Center is serving as a super site, for the first time, to make voting as easy as possible. Doors opened to Election Day voters at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

Suburban Cook County voters can utilize the poll locator or check out a full list of polling places.

Social media sites like Instagram and Twitter are offering voter resources for Election Day. Facebook launched the Voter Information Center and Instagram partnered with TurboVote to make voting easy with hashtags and stickers for stories.

Mail-in ballots are still going to be coming in. They can be counted until Tuesday, Nov. 17, as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3.

