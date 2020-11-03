CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighters and police and Peoples Gas are responding to a major gas line rupture in the Norwood Park neighborhood.
CBS 2’s Tara Molina reports authorities are blocking off the area after a large gas main ruptured Tuesday afternoon on the 5700 block of North Oketo Avenue. The Fire Department initiated a Level 2 Hazardous Materials response.
Crews were working to shut down the ruptured gas line, but police said they were not evacuating any nearby homes.
This is a developing story.
