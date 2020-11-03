Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 9: Damien Harris Settling Into Lead Back Role For PatriotsThe Patriots leaned on their rushing attack Sunday and Harris appears to have taken the role of lead back.

Bears' Javon Wims Gets 2-Game Suspension From NFL For Punching Saints' Chauncey Garnder-JohnsonFollowing back-to-back losses for the Bears, receiver Javon Wims has now been handed a two-game suspension from the NFL.

Bears Rally At End Of Regulation, But Saints Nail Overtime Field Goal And Bears LoseDrew Brees threw two touchdowns to regain the NFL’s all-time lead from Tom Brady, Wil Lutz nailed a 35-yard field goal in overtime and the New Orleans Saints beat Chicago on Sunday.

After Starting QB Brandon Peters Tests Positive For COVID-19 And Is Pulled, Quarterback-Depleted Illini Fall To PurdueCOVID-19 left the Illini scrambling on Saturday before they went on to fall to Purdue with a decimated lineup.

Steelers-Ravens Preview: AFC North Lead On The Line In Division ShowdownThe Ravens are favored over the undefeated Steelers, as another chapter in this intense division rivalry unfolds.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 8: Can Carson Wentz Put Up His 3rd Straight 30+ Point Fantasy Outing?The Eagles quarterback has played well the last two weeks and now has a matchup against a Dallas defense that is surrendering points at a historic rate.