By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighters and police and Peoples Gas are responding to a major gas line rupture in the Norwood Park neighborhood.

CBS 2’s Tara Molina reports authorities are blocking off the area after a large gas main ruptured Tuesday afternoon on the 5700 block of North Oketo Avenue. The Fire Department initiated a Level 2 Hazardous Materials response.

Crews were working to shut down the ruptured gas line, but police said they were not evacuating any nearby homes.

This is a developing story.

