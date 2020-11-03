INDIANAPOLIS (CBS/AP) — Republican Eric Holcomb won reelection as Indiana governor Tuesday.
Holcomb fended off challengers who criticized his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
He went into his campaign for a second term with a huge fundraising advantage and didn’t face any well-known challengers. Holcomb sidestepped any criticism of President Donald Trump even as Holcomb promoted face mask use and issued a statewide mask mandate in July.
Holcomb overcame Democrat Woody Myer, a former state health commissioner who called for tougher anti-virus actions as Indiana’s COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations climbed steeply since nearly all state restrictions were lifted in September.
Some conservatives called Holcomb’s actions excessive and were, instead, backing Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater.
Holcomb was lieutenant governor under then-Gov. Mike Pence and replaced Pence as the Republican governor candidate in 2016 after Pence became Trump’s vice presidential running mate.
In the presidential race, the first numbers in Indiana after polls closing showed President Trump with 60 percent of the vote and former Vice President Joe Biden with 37 percent.
