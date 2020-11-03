CHICAGO (CBS) — There was only one statewide race on the Illinois ballot this Election Day, with a familiar name.
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) is running for his fifth term in the U.S. Senate. Durbin is 75 and served in the Senate with Barack Obama.
The 44th president has been on television endorsing his old friend.
Durbin was first elected to the Senate in 1996, succeeding the late Sen. Paul Simon.
On his campaign website, Durbin touts his achievements in health care policy – including defending and building upon the Affordable Care Act – and also in creating jobs throughout Illinois. The website also touted Durbin’s efforts in criminal justice reform, gun control, and immigration policies.
Republican Mark Curran, the former sheriff of Lake County, is challenging Durbin. Businessman and former mayoral and presidential candidate Willie Wilson is also in the race, along with Green Party candidate David Black and Libertarian Danny Malouf.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Need Help Getting To The Polls Today? Check Out These Transportation Discounts, Poll Locators
- Boards Go Up On Businesses, Police To Be Out In Force Amid Concerns About Civil Unrest Stemming From Election 2020 In Chicago, Nationwide
- Despite Being Allowed To Open, Some Northwest Indiana Restaurants, Brewpubs Have Decided To Stay Closed For COVID-19 Safety