GOP Candidates Ives, Oberweis Fight To Take Back Congressional Seats Held By Democrats Casten, UnderwoodTwo conservative Republican candidates have been working hard to reclaim two seats in suburban congressional districts that have traditionally gone their way, but have been represented by Democrats for the past two years.

Democrats Biden And Durbin Win In Illinois As Polls CloseFormer Vice President Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in Illinois and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin won reelection on Tuesday, continuing a pattern of Democratic dominance in the state.

LIVE UPDATES FROM CBS NEWS: Polls Start Closing As Americans Brace For ResultsIn the presidential race, most of the early battlegrounds are still considered toss-ups between President Trump and Joe Biden as votes continue to be counted.

LIVE UPDATES FROM CBS NEWS: 2020 House And Senate Elections -- Polls Closed In 3 Key StatesWhile the presidential race attracts outsized attention on Election Day, the battle for control of Congress is also being waged in hundreds of races across the country, as Democrats hope to gain control of the Senate and expand their lead in the House.