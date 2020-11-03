CHICAGO (CBS)– Voters are concerned their votes will not be valid in the event of a Sharpie bleed through incident.
Here’s the good news, your vote will count even if you use a Sharpie.
Chicago Board of Election officials confirmed Sharpies bleeding through a ballot will not impact the choices on the other side. The back side of the ballot does not directly line up with the choices on the front.
Voters who remain concerned can bring a ballpoint pen.
