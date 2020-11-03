CHICAGO (CBS) — Todd Rokita, the Republican candidate for Indiana Attorney General, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from his campaign.
Rokita, who grew up in Munster, learned he had been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and has since come down with symptoms. The timing of the exposure and the positive test was not clear. The person was not part of Rokita’s campaign.
Rokita and his family have been quarantining.
“He is doing well and working from home,” according to the release. Rokita was formerly the state’s secretary of state and served in Congress, representing the 4th Congressional District. He ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2018.