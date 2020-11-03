CHICAGO (CBS)– As voters head to the polls on Election Day, officials say scattered issues have been reported across the city.
According to Chicago Board of Election representative James Allen, there have been calls for scanner replacements at multiple polling locations Tuesday.
Voters can still cast ballots if the scanner is not operating. Voting will not be interrupted.
In the 38th Ward, a polling location was moved to 4624 West Madison, an Early Learning Center, after an issue with opening.
NOTICE to Prec. 38/Ward 28 Chicago voters:
Due to circumstances beyond Election Board's control, the Nov. 3 Election Day polling place for this precinct has moved to WestSide Learning Center, 4624 W Madison
6am-7pm
Other complaints throughout the city include calls for inactive equipment as well as polling places not opening on time.
Allen confirmed the late opening was at the Lawndale Christian Health Center, at 3860 Ogden Ave., and was due to an equipment issue. Voting continued at this location and the issue has been resolved.
