White Sox Rookie Center Fielder Luis Robert Wins Gold Glove; Javier Baez And Anthony Rizzo Also Win For CubsWhite Sox center fielder Luis Robert won a Gold Glove on Tuesday, the first rookie in team history to win that honor.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 9: Damien Harris Settling Into Lead Back Role For PatriotsThe Patriots leaned on their rushing attack Sunday and Harris appears to have taken the role of lead back.

Bears' Javon Wims Gets 2-Game Suspension From NFL For Punching Saints' Chauncey Garnder-JohnsonFollowing back-to-back losses for the Bears, receiver Javon Wims has now been handed a two-game suspension from the NFL.

Bears Rally At End Of Regulation, But Saints Nail Overtime Field Goal And Bears LoseDrew Brees threw two touchdowns to regain the NFL’s all-time lead from Tom Brady, Wil Lutz nailed a 35-yard field goal in overtime and the New Orleans Saints beat Chicago on Sunday.

After Starting QB Brandon Peters Tests Positive For COVID-19 And Is Pulled, Quarterback-Depleted Illini Fall To PurdueCOVID-19 left the Illini scrambling on Saturday before they went on to fall to Purdue with a decimated lineup.

Steelers-Ravens Preview: AFC North Lead On The Line In Division ShowdownThe Ravens are favored over the undefeated Steelers, as another chapter in this intense division rivalry unfolds.