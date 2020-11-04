WOODSTOCK, Ill. (CBS) — Three men stood charged Tuesday with brutally beating a father in a Woodstock restaurant men’s room, after the father confronted one of them for refusing to let his teenage daughter into the women’s room.

At 6:54 p.m. Halloween Saturday, police were called to Niko’s Red Mill Tavern, at 1040 Lake Ave. in Woodstock. Police said three men had beaten another man who had been at the restaurant having dinner with his family.

Police learned one suspect – later identified as Timothy M. Freitag, 47, of Gilberts – had been blocking the multi-stall women’s restroom while two women who were with him were inside. The victim’s 13-year-old daughter tried to go into the restroom, and Freitag refused to let her in, police said.

The girl told her father what had happened, and he went to the restroom area to talk to Freitag, asking him why he would not let the girl into the women’s room, police said. Afterward, the father went back and sat at his table, police said.

Meanwhile, the two women who had been with Freitag left the women’s room, and the father and daughter passed Freitag again as the daughter this time made it into the women’s room, while the father went to the men’s room after talking to Freitag again, police said.

Freitag then stepped outside for a few seconds and immediately returned with two other men – Anthony Chrisos, 54, of Woodstock, and Steven Wennerstrom, age not specified, of Lakemoor.

Freitag, Chrisos, and Wennerstrom all rushed into the men’s room, and the father said they all severely beat him, police said. The father was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Freitag is charged with aggravated battery, with additional charges expected. Christos and Wennerstrom are also charged with aggravated battery, as well as felony mob action.